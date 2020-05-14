UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of KLA worth $45,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $299,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $164.07 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

