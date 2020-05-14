Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

