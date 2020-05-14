PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

