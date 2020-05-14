Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

