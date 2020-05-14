Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

