Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

