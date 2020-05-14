Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average of $282.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

