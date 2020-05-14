Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

