Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GBDC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

