Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
GBDC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.