Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,434 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 910,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 764,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.