Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $19,989,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.