Comerica Bank Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

WTS stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.