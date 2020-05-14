State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $246,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 4,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,187.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

