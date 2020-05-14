Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,180. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

