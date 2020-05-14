State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

