QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.