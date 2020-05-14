Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.37 and its 200-day moving average is $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.