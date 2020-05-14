Sepio Capital LLC Has $15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

