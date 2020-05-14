Texas Permanent School Fund Has $236,000 Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $248.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

