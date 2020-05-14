Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.62.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

