$295.52 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.51 million. National Instruments reported sales of $334.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NATI opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,819,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

