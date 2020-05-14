Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.33%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $684,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 185,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

