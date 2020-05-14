T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 144.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 913,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 33.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

