Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.35). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $55,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,272 shares of company stock valued at $808,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share
$295.52 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Corp This Quarter
$295.52 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Corp This Quarter
Ready Capital Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Ready Capital Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
T-Mobile Us Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
T-Mobile Us Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report