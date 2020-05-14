Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.35). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $55,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,272 shares of company stock valued at $808,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

