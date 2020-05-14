Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,874,000 after buying an additional 1,443,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,166,000 after buying an additional 954,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 1,494,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

