KBC Group NV Acquires 8,535 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,496. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

