Baader Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €23.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Analyst Recommendations for Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z)

KBC Group NV Acquires 8,535 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Baader Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien a €23.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus a €170.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Zurich Insurance Group Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
GWM Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
