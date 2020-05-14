Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €170.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.00 ($130.23).

zooplus stock opened at €140.20 ($163.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market capitalization of $947.65 million and a PE ratio of -82.96.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

