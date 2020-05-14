RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.07 ($33.80).

FRA:RWE opened at €26.80 ($31.16) on Thursday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.87 and a 200-day moving average of €27.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

