RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.07 ($33.80).

FRA:RWE opened at €26.80 ($31.16) on Thursday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.87 and a 200-day moving average of €27.61.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KBC Group NV Acquires 8,535 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
KBC Group NV Acquires 8,535 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Baader Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien a €23.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien a €23.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus a €170.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus a €170.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
RWE PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Zurich Insurance Group Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Zurich Insurance Group Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
GWM Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
GWM Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report