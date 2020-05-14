Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 378.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

