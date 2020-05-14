GWM Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

