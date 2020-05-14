TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,300. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

