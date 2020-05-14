TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,520,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

