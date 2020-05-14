Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 316.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162,826 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.