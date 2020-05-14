KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

