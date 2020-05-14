KBC Group NV Sells 8,318 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 58.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WUBA opened at $51.39 on Thursday. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

