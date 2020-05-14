RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €31.50 ($36.63) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWE. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.07 ($33.80).

RWE stock opened at €26.80 ($31.16) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

