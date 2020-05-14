Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.57 ($125.08).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €104.50 ($121.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.70. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.