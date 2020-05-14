KBC Group NV Purchases 35,031 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.