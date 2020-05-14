MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of MSA Safety worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

