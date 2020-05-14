KBC Group NV Purchases 2,058 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,482,773 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

ALNY opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

