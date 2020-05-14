KBC Group NV Has $1.59 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

