State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of State Street worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

