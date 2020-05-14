United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of United Community Banks worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after purchasing an additional 118,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UCBI opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

