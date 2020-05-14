Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,090,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,058,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

GNRC opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.