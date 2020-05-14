Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466,758 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,632 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Continental by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

