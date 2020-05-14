Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $603,160. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

