Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $105,000 in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPTN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 172.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

