Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

