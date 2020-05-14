Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after buying an additional 199,111 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $79,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

